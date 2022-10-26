Elks sign RB Kevin Brown through 2024

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday that they have signed American running back Kevin Brown to a two-year contract, keeping in Edmonton through 2024.

RELATED

» Bio: Kevin Brown by the numbers

» Elks extend rec Dillon Mitchell through ’25

» Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

Brown joined the Elks after signing as a free-agent in early September and played in seven games as a member of the Green and Gold. The first-year back totalled 486 yards on 74 carries and scored his first CFL touchdown on a four-yard run against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 19.

With 486 rushing yards, Brown recorded the most rushing yards by any Elks running back over the course of the 2022 season, and was second on the team in rushing yards, trailing only quarterback Taylor Cornelius. Brown also proved to be an effective pass-catching threat out of the backfield, reeling in 24 of his 26 targets for 176 yards, the fifth most on the team.

In five of his seven games played this season Brown recorded at least 40 yards on the ground, and totalled over 40 rushing yards in four consecutive games. Brown was only only Edmonton running back to record a game with 100 rushing yards, doing so twice in Week’s 15 and 19.

Brown made the most of his opportunities and was rewarded for maximizing his production in a shortened season. The Elks newcomer was voted the Most Outstanding Rookie for Edmonton this season and will be a nominee for the league-wide award, which will be announced at the CFL Awards on November 3.