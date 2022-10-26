Ticats bring back veteran DB Mike Daly

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that the team has signed national defensive back Mike Daly.

RELATED

» Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

» Shiltz on Hamilton’s Comeback Win: ‘We’re battle tested’

» Power Rankings: Table runners and trail blazers

Daly last saw action as a member of the Ticats in 2021, he played in four games and started in the 108th Grey Cup. During the 2021 season Daly recorded eight defensive tackles.

The veteran defensive back has played in 91 games over seven seasons with the Ticats, spanning from 2014 to 2021. During his career Daly has registered 150 total tackles, including 101 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

After the 2021 season, Daly joined Wilfred Laurier University coaching staff as a defensive backs and special teams assistant coach and helped guide the Golden Hawks to a 5-3 overall record. He has also been a frequent contributor to the Ticats Audio Network, including co-hosting Tiger-Cats Game Day alongside former teammate, Courtney Stephen.