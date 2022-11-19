Quote Board: Standout statements from Saturday walkthrough

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took the field from Mosaic Stadium for their final walkthrough before the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday from Regina.

Following walkthrough members of the team spoke to the media to share their thoughts ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Toronto Argonauts.

109th Grey Cup

Standout statements from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities in this sport to go out there and play and prove yourself. Whether it’s Week 9 or the Grey Cup I certainly feel those butterflies, and some level of anxiety and excitement and all of those things.”

– Zach Collaros on the emotions he feels ahead of Sunday’s Grey Cup game

“I don’t think it’s nerves, I think the interesting thing about a lot of athletes is that their body gets ready. It gets ready to run or to fight, so you get that charge of adrenaline. So I don’t think of it ever as nerves. I think it’s just your body getting ready to tell you to do something.”

– Mike O’Shea on the feeling of nerves before Sunday

“It’s been an awesome atmosphere out here. Just walking around a little bit and getting to shake some fan’s hands around town and see some old faces, has been really awesome.”

– Collaros on the atmosphere of Grey Cup week

“First and foremost you’re not going to outwork him. He’s truly the definition of first one in, last one out. You kind of have to tell him sometimes to just go home. He prepares like nobody I’ve ever been around, he cares so much. I think he has a really good fell for what’s going on in the game.”

– Collaros on offensive coordinator Buck pierce

“He’s got a world’s worth of experience. He’s got the exact style of leadership that his group needs and as the group changes, he still remains very consistent and true to himself and still manages to lead whatever and give whatever that new group needs.”

– O’Shea on Winnipeg defensive coordinator Richie Hall