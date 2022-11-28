Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Elks release Global OL Steven Nielsen

EDMONTON – Global offensive lineman Steven Nielsen has been released by the Edmonton Elks, the club announced Monday.

RELATED
» Elks add two, including DB Jordan Lucas
» Raphael Leonard among four Elks signings
» Expanded CFL Combine presented by New Era heading to Edmonton in ’23

Originally drafted by Edmonton in the first round (second overall) of the 2021 CFL Global Draft, the Eastern Michigan product played two seasons for the Double E, suiting up in 30 games and starting four games at right tackle in 2021.

The Danish lineman has signed with Raiders Tirol (European League of Football) in Austria.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!