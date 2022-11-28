Elks release Global OL Steven Nielsen

EDMONTON – Global offensive lineman Steven Nielsen has been released by the Edmonton Elks, the club announced Monday.

Originally drafted by Edmonton in the first round (second overall) of the 2021 CFL Global Draft, the Eastern Michigan product played two seasons for the Double E, suiting up in 30 games and starting four games at right tackle in 2021.

The Danish lineman has signed with Raiders Tirol (European League of Football) in Austria.