Stamps sign three Global players

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed three global players: defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott, offensive lineman Keanu Ebanks and linebacker Ryan Gomes.

Devine-Scott, from Australia, appeared in four games for the Stamps in 2022 while Brazilian Gomes played one contest. All three players – including the British-born Ebanks – finished the season on Calgary’s practice roster.

In his four games as a rookie, Devine-Scott had two defensive tackles and two special-teams tackles. He made his CFL debut in Week 1 against Montreal.

Devine-Scott was selected by Calgary in the third round (25th overall) of the 2022 Global Draft after three collegiate seasons at Western New England, a Division III school in Springfield, MA.

In 24 career games at safety for the Golden Bears, he made 133 tackles including three tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and blocked one extra kick. Devine-Scott was a two-time first-team all-Commonwealth Coast Conference player.

Ebanks spent the entire 2022 season on the Stampeders’ practice roster.

He played professionally in Germany and Sweden before signing with the Stampeders as a free agent.

In college, Ebanks played on both the offensive line and defensive line for the University of Hull in England.

After spending most of the year on the practice roster, Gomes was activated for the Stamps’ regular-season finale against Saskatchewan. He did not record any stats.

The alumnus of Mexico’s Universidad de las Americas Puebla was chosen by Calgary in the second round of the 2022 Global Draft.

Gomes was born in North Carolina and raised in Brazil. He began playing football at the age of 18 for Galo of the Superliga Nacional de Futebol Americano in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte.