Stamps add WR Felton Davis III

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American receiver Felton Davis III.

Davis attended 2022 training camp with the Stampeders and had two catches for 51 yards in two pre-season games. He signed with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

In college, Davis played 39 games over four seasons at Michigan State. He had 100 career catches for 1,450 yards for the Spartans with 14 receiving touchdowns. Davis also had four carries for 80 yards and one score. He was named third-team all-Big Ten following his junior season after leading the team with 55 catches, 776 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

