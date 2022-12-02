Follow CFL

Stamps sign WR Andrew Parchment

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Friday that the team has signed American receiver Andrew Parchment.

Earlier this year, Parchment signed with the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

Parchment played his senior college season at Florida State University. Appearing in 12 games and starting four with the Seminoles, he caught 24 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Parchment transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Kansas. In 20 games with the Jayhawks, he had 89 catches for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2018, Parchment played at Iowa Central Community College and had 23 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. In 2017, he had one catch for six yards in nine games at Northern Illinois.

