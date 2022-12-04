Breaking down the Als’ free agent list

Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia has a busy schedule this off-season. In addition to the team’s ongoing search to find their next head coach, there is also the task of extending key free agents before they hit the open market on February 14.

Maciocia has already mentioned that bringing back starting quarterback Trevor Harris is a priority. The 36-year-old finished third in the league in passing yards (4,157), fourth in touchdown passes (20), and second in completion percentage (71.6) among quarterbacks with at least 250 attempts.

Backup quarterback Dominique Davis, who was a key contributor in short-yardage situations, is also scheduled to enter free agency. The 33-year-old scored 13 touchdowns to set a new Alouettes franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

The Alouettes could be facing changes to their receiving corps approaching the 2023 season. Playmakers Eugene Lewis, Jake Wieneke, Reggie White Jr., Hergy Mayala and Kaion Julien-Grant are set to become free agents on February 14. Each of the five receivers began the year in the team’s starting rotation.

Lewis, who was the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player in 2022, is coming off a career year. He accumulated 91 receptions, 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Alouettes this past season, setting a career best in each category.

Despite missing the team’s final three games of the season with a knee injury, White was second on the team in receiving yards with 722. The 26-year-old emerged as a go-to option in the passing game and finished the season with two touchdowns.

Wieneke saw his numbers dip from 2021 to 2022, but remained a vital part of the offence, especially in the absence of White. The 28-year-old made at least four receptions in four of the final five games of 2022 (including the playoffs) and found the end zone twice in that same span.

His best statistical performance of the year came in a crucial matchup against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 20. Wieneke finished with 121 yards on five receptions and scored a touchdown in the game.

Julien-Grant, who completed his second full year as a starter, emerged as a valuable asset in the Montreal passing attack. After finishing with eight receptions for 133 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, Julien-Grant ended 2022 with 36 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, running back Walter Fletcher can also explore the option of free agency. Fletcher was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Elks earlier this season and quickly emerged as a valuable piece of the offence in the absence of William Stanback.

The running back showed off his versatile skillset finishing the year with 486 yards and a touchdown on 85 carriers. Fletcher also tallied 353 yards and a touchdown catching 29 receptions out of the backfield.

Defensively for the Alouettes there are several starters that could hit free agency come February.

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette enjoyed a breakout season with Montreal this past year. The former Hamilton Tiger-Cat was signed as a free agent in 2022, but was not an immediate starter. An injury to Chris Ackie forced Beverette into the lineup, the 27-year-old finished the season with 56 tackles, one interception and scored one touchdown. Beverettee also finished second in the CFL in special teams tackles with 21.

Fellow linebackers Micah Awe and Adarius Pickett are also set to become Free Agents in 2023. Awe was signed in early July of this season and contributed 47 tackles in 13 starts, but finished the year on the injured list with a pectoral injury.

After playing multiple positions in 2021, Pickett was a fixture at the SAM linebacker spot for most of 2022. He was a consistent defensive starter and brought a level of physicality and leadership to the group.

The secondary may also experience some change in 2023, three of the five players will see their contracts expire early next year.

Starting corners Nafees Lyon and Mike Jones can become free agents, while 2022 East Division All-Star Wesley Sutton also has an expiring contract. All three players had an important role in the Als success this past season.

Lyon started at boundary corner after he was acquired in a mid-season trade with Edmonton. The 25-year-old made 27 tackles, one interception and scored a defensive touchdown.

Jones joined the Alouettes in 2022 after previously spending time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning back-to-back Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021. The 27-year-old started all 18 games at field-side corner and had an impressive two-interception performance against the Ticats in the Eastern Semi-Final.

On special teams, returner Chandler Worthy and long-snapper Pierre-Luc Caron both played important roles. Worthy was the East Division’s top special teams player in 2022. He was dynamic in the return game all season long ending the year with a combined 1,986 return yards and two scores.

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2021, Caron played in all 18 games for the team in 2022.