Barron Miles named REDBLACKS defensive coordinator

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS continued to add to their coaching staff on Monday, naming Barron Miles the team’s defensive coordinator for the 2023 Canadian Football League season.

“I’m very happy to have Barron join our coaching staff for next season,” said head coach Bob Dyce. “Having worked with and against Barron in the past, I’ve seen how he builds great relationships and communicates his vision for success with his players. I believe we will all benefit from his high energy and direct coaching style.”

Miles, 50, is no stranger to the CFL coaching ranks. Before serving as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Bishop’s Gaiters (U SPORTS) for the 2022 season, the Roselle, New Jersey native spent two years with the Montreal Alouettes – working alongside new REDBLACKS offensive coordinator and assistant coach Khari Jones – and was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2021-2022.

Prior to joining the Als, Miles was defensive backs and player development coach of the Edmonton Elks (2016-2019), defensive backs coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2015), defensive backs coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012-2014), and defensive assistant with the BC Lions (2010-2011).

“I’ve been fortunate to have been in the CFL for over 20 years and meet people like Bob Dyce and Khari Jones, two of the most intellectual, inspiring and energetic coaches I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” said Miles. “They are both quality family men and the kind of men I want to surround myself with, so I’m very excited to be coming to Ottawa to be part of the REDBLACKS.”

As a player, Miles was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1995, before enjoying an 11-year CFL career with the Alouettes (1998-2004), and Lions (2005-2009). A six-time CFL All-Star, Miles was the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 1998, the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2002, and winner of the Tom Pate Memorial Award in 2004. He is tied for second all-time in interceptions (66), holds the CFL record for blocked kicks (13), and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2018.