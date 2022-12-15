Follow CFL

REDBLACKS sign OL Dino Boyd through 2024

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American offensive lineman Dino Boyd to a two-year contract extension.

Boyd, 26, joined the REDBLACKS in 2021 and appeared in 15 games during the 2022 season. Playing multiple positions on the Ottawa offensive line, the six-foot-four, 300-pound Newark, NJ native was a critical component of the REDBLACKS’ front five.

Boyd began his CFL career with Ottawa in 2021, suiting up for three games.

