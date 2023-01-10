Lions add three, including American RB Tavien Feaster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced Tuesday that the team has signed three players to the roster, including American running back Tavien Feaster, American quarterback Vad Lee and National offensive lineman Will St. Hubert.

Feaster was a member of the Montreal Alouettes in 2022, appearing in two regular season contests the back ran for 62 yards on 11 carries. The native of Spartanburg, SC spent 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals and was promoted to the active roster in November after an injury to starter Chase Edmonds.

Feaster spent the majority of that season on the practice squad. He also had stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and New York Giants between 2016 and 2020.

The running back played his first three college seasons at Clemson from 2016 until 2018 where he was part of two national championship Tiger teams. During his time at Clemson, Feaster ran for 1,363 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries over 41 games. Feaster transferred to South Carolina for his senior season and led the Gamecocks with 572 rushing yards while earning an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Lee spent 2022 with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers and completed 71 of his 128 passes, throwing for 729 yards and six touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with 17 carries for 60 yards and one major.

Lee suited up in the US developmental Spring League in 2021 and previously was a member of the Indoor Football League’s Columbus Lions from 2017 until 2018. The quarterback also dressed for three regular season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016 after signing in July of that season.

After transferring from Georgia Tech to James Madison for his final two years of eligibility, Lee suited up in 21 games and threw for 5,652 yards and 51 touchdowns. He also added 1,640 yards and 17 majors on 292 carries while earning the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year award.

St. Hubert played three years in the Canadian Junior Football League, spending time with the Ontario Football Conference’s GTA Grizzlies before joining the Vancouver Island Raiders in 2021. He then went on to play for the Prince George Kodiaks in 2022 and earned a BCFC All-Star selection last season. The Ajax, Ontario native was instrumental in helping lead the Kodiaks in their expansion season while helping the offence record over 2,000 net yards.