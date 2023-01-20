Gainey extends w/ Elks for 11th CFL season

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- CFL GameZone
- Free Agency
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have come to terms with American defensive back Ed Gainey on a one-year contract extension.
RELATED
» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» Elks sign DL Jake Ceresna to two-year extension
» Elks extend a pair of playmakers in Vandervoort and Harry
Gainey returns for a second season in Green and Gold, after suiting up for all 18 games in 2022, ranking fifth on the team with 47 defensive tackles. The 32-year-old also had an interception and equalled his career high with two forced fumbles.
A two-time CFL All-Star (2017, 2018), Gainey has also played for the Montreal Alouettes (2012, 13) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014, 2015) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016 – 2021). Over 144 regular season games, the Appalachian State product has 356 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.