Gainey extends w/ Elks for 11th CFL season

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have come to terms with American defensive back Ed Gainey on a one-year contract extension.

Gainey returns for a second season in Green and Gold, after suiting up for all 18 games in ​ 2022, ranking fifth on the team with 47 defensive tackles. The 32-year-old also had an interception and equalled his career high with two forced fumbles.

A two-time CFL All-Star (2017, 2018), Gainey has also played for the Montreal Alouettes (2012, 13) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014, 2015) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016 – 2021). Over 144 regular season games, the Appalachian State product has 356 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.