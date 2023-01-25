Bombers agree to one-year extension with LB Gauthier

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with National linebacker Shayne Gauthier. He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Gauthier (5-10, 223; Laval University; born: February 20, 1992, in Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC) returns for a seventh season with the club in 2023. A fourth-round selection, 28th overall, by the Blue Bombers in the 2016 CFL Draft, Gauthier has suited up for 81 games with the club over six years and has not missed a contest in the last three seasons.

He posted career-high numbers in defensive tackles in 2021 and 2022, recording 28 tackles last season and registering the first two quarterback sacks in his six years with the Blue Bombers while also adding five more tackles on special teams.

Gauthier totalled 130 tackles during his four years at Laval and was also a two-time RSEQ All-Star while earning CIS Second-Team All-Canadian honours as a senior.