LB Silas Stewart extends with Stampeders

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended the contract of American linebacker Silas Stewart. The 27-year-old product of the University of the Incarnate Word had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

“Silas is one of our young players who we’re looking forward to seeing make a big impact in 2023,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

“I’m excited to be back here in Calgary,” said Stewart. “Now it’s time to get to work.”

Stewart dressed for all 18 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2022 including three starts at middle linebacker. He led the team and was third in the CFL with 20 special-teams tackles. In addition, Stewart had 35 defensive tackles, one sack, two knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Stewart was also in uniform for the Western Semi-Final.

In 30 career regular-season contests for Calgary, Stewart has compiled 42 defensive tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, two knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In college, Stewart spent two seasons at Incarnate Word and appeared in 21 games for the Cardinals. He recorded 130 tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 0.5 sacks. He was named second-team all-Southland conference and helped lead Incarnate Word to its first conference title as a senior in 2018.

He began his collegiate career at Riverside City College in California.