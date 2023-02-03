Argos extend defensive back Metchie through ’24

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended National defensive back Royce Metchie through 2024, the team announced on Friday.

Metchie, 26, joined the Argos via trade with Calgary in February of 2022 and the Brampton, Ont. native played in 17 games last season, recording a career-high 72 defensive tackles and two interceptions, helping the Argos win their 18th Grey Cup championship.

The five-foot-11, 197-pounder has played in 48 career CFL games tallying 151 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles and six interceptions across four seasons with Calgary and Toronto. The former Guelph Gryphon was a third round draft choice (25th overall) of the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, a year that saw him hoist his first Grey Cup.