Home Cooking: Picton extends with Riders

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Mitchell Picton to a two-year contract extension.

Picton (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) is coming off a career year in Green and White where he recorded 18 receptions and set career-highs in games played (11), receiving yards (220), touchdown receptions (2) and average yards per catch (12.2) in 2022. He showed off his versatility, playing at least one game in each of the five receiver positions.

The Regina native was selected by the Roughriders in the fifth round (37th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft, working his way up to the active roster and making his CFL debut on July 27, 2019. In 2021, Picton played in 10 regular season games and recorded 25 receptions for 218 yards and a 9.6 yards per catch average. He scored his first career touchdown in Week 2 against Hamilton.

Picton played in 38 collegiate games over five seasons at the University of Regina (2013-2017). While with the Rams, he tallied 170 receptions for 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2016, he led all Canada West receivers with 58 catches, 834 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named a 2016 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star.