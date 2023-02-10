Follow CFL

Transactions February 10, 2023

Ticats release DB Cariel Brooks

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American defensive back Cariel Brooks.

Brooks, 31, suited up in 12 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering 35 defensive tackles.

Brooks was a CFL All-Star in 2021 and an East Division All-Star in 2018 and 2021

The five-foot-10, 200-pound native of Miami, FL has played 70 games over his five seasons in Hamilton (2017-2022), posting 207 total tackles, two quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and five forced fumbles.

