Argos re-sign Ambles, add two more receivers

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American wide receiver Markeith Ambles and added American receivers Tanner Gentry and B.J. Byrd.

Ambles, 31, set career highs across the board in 2022, his first season with Toronto, after catching 72 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were good for second, third and tied for first respectively, on the team in 2022.

The Georgia native spent his previous three CFL seasons (2018-2021) with Calgary, where he hauled in 117 passes for a shade under 1,400 yards and seven majors, while helping the Stampeders win the Grey Cup in 2018.

Gentry, 28, spent 2021 and 2022 with the Buffalo Bills, playing in three games for them in 2022. The six-foot-two, 209-pound pass catcher was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May of 2017. He went on to play four games that season and caught three passes for 35 yards before being waved in August 2019. The Colorado native played four seasons at Wyoming (2013-2016) bringing in 180 passes for 2,815 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games, including a 72-1, 326-14 line in his senior season, which earned Gentry a Second-Team All-Conference nod.

Byrd, 23, spent some off-season time with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2022 after being drafted by the club last November. The six-foot, 190-pound receiver played two seasons at Morehead State (2020-2021) where he was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in his final season after posting 90 receptions for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns, all single-season records for the Eagles.

The California native’s first season at MSU saw Byrd lead the conference in kickoff return touchdowns (one), receiving touchdowns (eight) and total touchdowns (nine), while catching 31 passes for 467 yards in a shortened seven game season. Byrd played at Jacksonville University before his time at MSU.