REDBLACKS hire Jykine Bradley as defensive backs coach

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that former CFLer Jykine Bradley has been hired as the team’s defensive backs coach heading into the 2023 season.

“We are very pleased to have coach Bradley joining our staff as the defensive backs coach,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “His breadth of CFL playing and coaching experience will be a definite asset to our coaching staff.”

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» A team-by-team look at Free Agency

» An impactful free agent signing for every team

Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, Bradley was most recently the defensive backs coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022; first foray into the CFL coaching ranks. The 42-year-old previously coached the defensive backs at Northwood University (Division II NCAA) in 2021 and was the wide receivers coach of the Waterloo Warriors (U SPORTS) from 2017 to 2019.

As a player, Bradley spent his collegiate career with Middle Tennessee before a stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2004. He then moved on to Hamilton where he suited up from 2004 to 2010 and finished his CFL career with Edmonton in 2011.