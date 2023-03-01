New QB Hops Aboard: Argos sign Bryan Scott

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American quarterback Bryan Scott.

Scott, 27, played three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022 after being drafted third overall, completing 70.6 per cent of his passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

Scott’s signing comes in the wake of Argos’ QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson opting not to return to the CFL for the 2023 season.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound pivot played for the Generals of The Spring League in 2020, leading the team to a 4-0 record and the league championship, along with league MVP honours while being named MVP of the title game after throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

The California native spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019 into 2020, played in The Spring League in 2018 where he was named MVP for the first time and was a member of the BC Lions in the off-season of 2017.

The Occidental alum (2013-2016) played 33 games for the Tigers, passing for over 9,000 yards and 77 touchdowns while rushing for another 13 touchdowns. Scott was the conference’s player of the year as a senior, first-team All-Conference as a junior and senior and named Occidental’s offensive MVP in each of his four years at the school.