Stamps sign OL D’Antne Demery

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman D’Antne Demery.

Demery (six-foot-five, 320 pounds) played one game for the Edmonton Elks during the 2021 season – making a start at left tackle – and finished the year on the six-game injured list. He attended training camp with the Elks in 2022 and spent one week on the team’s practice roster before being released.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» A team-by-team look at Free Agency

» Stamps sign National OL Jamal Campbell

» Newly signed Howsare taking his talents West to Calgary

In college, Demery played 26 games and made 25 starts over three seasons at Florida International. In 2019, he was part of a Golden Panthers offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks on the season, the lowest total in Conference USA. In 2018, he started 11 games at left tackle and helped the Panthers set a single-season school record with just eight sacks allowed.