Ticats sign ’22 Global pick Bailey Flint, three others

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of four players on Friday. The team has added Global punter Bailey Flint, American defensive backs Dexter Lawson Jr. and Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, along with American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor.

Flint, 26, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round, second overall in the 2022 CFL Global Draft. The six-foot-four, 210-pound native of Melbourne, Australia most recently spent time with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers after spending his collegiate career at the University of Toledo. Flint played 49 games over five seasons with the Rockets (2017-2021), totalling 209 punts for 8,426 yards (40.3 yards per punt) with a career long of 72 yards. The two-time Ray Guy award nominee (2020, 2021) posted 82 punts inside the 20 and had 33 punts of 50 yards or more.

Lawson Jr., 23, played 12 games in his lone season at Appalachian State University (2022), registering 26 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. The five-foot-10, 190-pound native of Bloomfield, CT began his collegiate career at Central Connecticut State University, where played 29 games over three seasons (2018-2021), totalling 74 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, eight interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Flowers-Lloyd, 24, played 10 games over one season at Stony Brook University (2022), registering 70 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and four passes defended. The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of Syracuse, NY began his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan University, where he played 31 games over three seasons (2018-2020), posting 25 total tackles.

Sartor, 23, played 33 games, including 24 starts over five seasons at Marshall University (2017-2022). The six-foot-seven, 316-pound native of Cincinnati, OH attended Princeton High School where he saw time on both the offensive and defensive line.

The team also announced on Friday that National linebacker Grant McDonald has retired.