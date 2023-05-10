Ticats sign 2023 Draft class

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the signing of their 2023 CFL Draft class, including Dayton Black, Patrick Burke Jr., Reece Martin, Robert Panabaker, Josh Hyer and Caleb Morin.

Black, 23, played 30 games over three seasons (2018-2022) with the University of Saskatchewan. The six-foot-six, 295-pound, offensive lineman was named a Canada West All-Star in 2022. The native of Brandon, Man., began his career on the defensive line before transitioning to the offensive line in 2021.

Patrick Burke Jr, 23, played three seasons (2018-2022) for Wilfred Laurier University. The six-foot-two, 200-pound, defensive back had 55 tackles, four interceptions, five passes defended, and one forced fumble with the Golden Hawks. The Etobicoke, Ont., native was named a second team OUA All-Star in 2022.

Reece Martin, 22, spent four seasons (2018-2022) with Mount Allison University. The six-foot-five, 285-pound, defensive lineman played 29 games registering 67.5 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six pass breakups with the Mounties. The native of Moncton, N.B., was named a first-team All-Canadian, Mount Allison’s Male Athlete of the Year, and was nominated for the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best down lineman in U SPORTS.

Robert Panabaker, 23, spent four seasons (2018-2022) with Western University. The six-foot, 190-pound defensive back played 36 games recording 88 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, 21 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. The native of London, Ont., won the Vanier Cup in 2021 and Yates Cup in 2022 with the Mustangs.

Josh Hyer, 23, played 32 games over four seasons (2017-2022) at the University of Calgary. The six-foot-four, 258-pound defensive lineman had 49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery. The Vernon, B.C., native won the 2019 Vanier Cup with the Dinos.

Caleb Morin, 23, spent four seasons (2017-2022) with the University of Saskatchewan. The six-foot-three, 190-pound receiver played 32 games tallying 61 receptions for 900 yards, one touchdown, and seven punt returns for 49 yards. The native of Saskatoon, Sask., won three Hardy Trophies with the Huskies in 2018, 2021, and 2022.