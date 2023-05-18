Checking Down: The latest news and notes from training camp

TORONTO — The 2023 CFL Season is just around the corner and teams are ramping up their preparations with training camps being held all over the country.

Rosters are starting to take shape and preseason games are set to begin on holiday Monday with the Edmonton Elks facing the Calgary Stampeders.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL training camps:

BC LIONS

– The Lions opened their training camp this week and familiar big names are already impressing (bclions.com)

– Linebacker Ben Hladik has made himself indispensable to the Lions (J.J. Adams, Vancouver Sun)

– Returner Terry Williams is looking to make big strides for his first full-season in BC (J.J. Adams, Vancouver Sun)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders are confident they have options to replace Jameer Thurman (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun)

– Calgary signed its 2023 first-round pick Cole Tucker (CFL.ca)

– Defensive back Tre Robertson is 100 per cent and ready to go (Daniel Austin, Calgary Sun)

EDMONTON ELKS

– Eugene Lewis has arrived in Edmonton and is ready to lead the team back to the top (Brian Swane, goelks.com)

– The Edmonton Elks are going all-in on quarterback Taylor Cornelius this season (Gerry Moddejonge, Edmonton Sun)

– The Elks have signed former Saskatchewan Roughrider and Arizona Cardinal defensive back Christian Campbell (CFL.ca)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Darrell Davis explains why veterans Micah Johnson and Phillip Black came back to Saskatchewan (Darrell Davis, Regina Leader-Post)

– Rob Vanstone writes about the intricacies of cutdown day for the Riders (Rob Vanstone, riderville.com)

– Defensive back Rolan Milligan is back in Saskatchewan to get ready for the season after a long drive from Florida (Rob Vanstone, riderville.com)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Bombers offensive lineman Liam Dobson tells a story about when he tried to brand himself with a Loonie (Ed Tait, bluebombers.com)

– Don Landry brings you a lineup projection for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in another article in the Top of the Depth Chart series (Don Landry, CFL.ca)

– Global linebacker Jamieson Sheahan spent his youth dreaming of a career playing for the Bombers, but not the one you might be thinking of (Ed Tait, bluebombers.com)

CJOB’s Derek Taylor provided this update on the Bombers’ running backs on Thursday morning:

Day 5 of Bombers camp. Looks like 2 RBs down now. Johnny Augustine joining Brady Oliveira on the sidelines. Brendan O’Leary-Orange looking more active but not ready to return. #CFL — Derek Taylor🏈 (@DTonOB) May 18, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Will quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell be the one to end the Ticats Grey Cup drought? (TSN.ca)

– Don Landry writes about Matt Bucknor soaking up all the experience he can get at the Ticats training camp as part of the Diversity In Football Program presented by Securian Canada (CFL.ca)

– Coaches Jeff Reinebold and Scott Milanovich have CFL in their blood as they join the Ticats (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Why quarterback Chad Kelly is a man on a mission (TSN.ca)

– Rookie long snapper Adam Guillemette is performing up to expectations at Argos Training Camp (Mike Hogan, argonauts.ca)

– Pat Steinberg brings you Five Things to Know about the upcoming season for the Toronto Argonauts (Pat Steinberg, CFL.ca)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Daniel Valente Jr. and Siaosi Mariner are embracing the challenge in their second training camp with the REDBLACKS (Frankie Benvenuti, ottawaREDBLACKS.com)

– Ottawa is looking for nastiness from offensive lineman Zack Pelehos (Tim Baines, Ottawa Sun)

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released former CFL All-Star linebacker Patrick Levels after 13 games with the team in 2022 (CFL.ca)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes have signed their first-round pick defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (CFL.ca)

– New starting quarterback Cody Fajardo heads into the season with something to prove (The Canadian Press via Montreal Gazette)

– Ciante Evans shines in day 4 of Training Camp for the Montreal Alouettes (Joey Alfieri, montrealalouettes.com)