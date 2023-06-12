Argos bring back All-Star DB Jamal Peters

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have announced on Monday the signing of 2022 CFL All-Star Jamal Peters.

Peters (six-foot-two, 220 pounds) was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 after posting a league-leading six interceptions, 57 defensive tackles and one sack in 15 games.

The two-year CFL veteran also led the CFL in interception return yards with 137, returning one for a touchdown. The Mississippi native even had a hat-trick of interceptions during a Week 12 matchup vs. Hamilton.

Peters joined the Argos in 2021 where he played in eight games, making 32 defensive tackles and one interception. The former Mississippi State Bulldog re-joins Toronto after being signed by the Atlanta Falcons in January but released last week.

Toronto returns from a Week 1 bye on Sunday as they play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the reigning Grey Cup champion’s first game of the 2023 season. Kickoff between the bitter rivals is at 7:00 p.m. ET at BMO Field.