Ticats bring back FB Myles Manalo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National fullback Myles Manalo, the team announced on Thursday.

Manalo, 24, has suited up in 12 games over his two seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-2022) and opened the season with the club earlier this year.

The six-foot-two, 230-pound native of Burlington, Ontario was originally selected in the sixth round, 54th overall in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft out of Western University. After beginning his career has a linebacker, Manalo transitioned to fullback towards the end of last season.

The team also announced on Thursday they have released American wide receiver Lio’Undre Gallimore.

Hamilton returns from their bye still looking for their first win of the season as they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, July 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET.