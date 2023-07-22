Sunday Funday: REDBLACKS, Stamps meet on a high

Two teams coming off thrilling wins will look to play another classic to close out Week 7 action.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS stunned the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with 19 fourth-quarter points before winning in overtime in Week 6. The Calgary Stampeders on the other hand, won a 33-31 shootout on the road over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce’s team makes a stop at McMahon Stadium full of confidence and with a quarterback that can get the job done in a variety of ways.

Rookie Dustin Crum not only threw for 261 yards but used his legs to gain 103 more in the REDBLACKS’ most recent victory. Going up against a Stampeders’ defence that has consistently allowed north of 100 yards on the ground this season, Dyce should be encouraging Crum to call his own number whenever he sees fit.

Crum also found a way to limit his interceptions against the Bombers, throwing just one. He’ll see a defence this week that has six on the season.

Another big part of the REDBLACKS’ offensive success lately comes thanks to a set of receivers that are starting to turn it on. Nate Behar, Justin Hardy and Jaelon Acklin are all coming off strong performances, led by Behar’s 87-yard game in Week 6.

Behar said their latest win is a reminder of what his team is capable of as it heads into this week’s action.

“It’s not a culture change, it’s a confidence builder,” Behar told OttawaREDBLACKS.com.

“The biggest thing is doubling down on the confidence we have been talking about, because now there is something tangible to hold onto and say this is for real.”

As great of a story as the REDBLACKS’ offence has been, the play of their defence has been one of the league’s biggest surprises.

For the key to their success, look no further than the play of defensive back Brandin Dandridge. Dandridge had an interception last week and headlines a secondary that features dynamic playmakers in Brandon Webb and Abdul Kanneh.

As quarterback Jake Maier ranks in the bottom half of the league in pass yards per game, the Stamps will be in tough again.

Linebacker Douglas Coleman III might be the most versatile defender in the league and will try to wreak havoc in both the pass and run game. It’ll be interesting to see Coleman go up against an offensive line that has given up just eight sacks. Up front, defensive lineman and the reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Lorenzo Mauldin IV will be a game-time decision for the REDBLACKS.

Calgary’s ability to protect Maier allowed him to throw for 315 yards and two touchdowns against the Riders. With head coach Dave Dickenson wanting his quarterback to play with confidence, his latest performance should certainly help heading into this week.

That impressive REDBLACKS’ defence won’t be able to focus on any one player as Maier has proven he can spread the ball around after targeting nine different receivers a week ago.

Without Malik Henry, it’ll come down to the play of Reggie Begelton, Tyson Middlemost and Tre Odoms-Dukes to lead the way but if the likes of Clark Barnes and Marken Michel can step up again it’ll be a handful for the REDBLACKS’ pass defence. Luther Hakunavanhu’s ankle has him on the one-game injured list this week.

Maier is excited to see where the offence can go coming off a strong performance like the one against the Riders.

“I’ve felt like offensively we haven’t held our end of the bargain for the team,” Maier told Stampeders.com.

“I know the results haven’t looked the way they should early in the year but I’ve always felt like we’re improving. It’s always been a matter of making plays.”

A rebound performance from running back Dedrick Mills, who totalled 36 yards last week, won’t be easy as the defensive front of Ottawa limited the Bombers to 26 yards on the ground.

Containing Crum will be the main focus of the Stamps’ defence right from the kickoff.

Physical linebackers Micah Awe and Cameron Judge will support the defensive line of Mike Moore, Mike Rose and Kelon Thomas as they try to keep him in the pocket.

It’s a front that comes in playing well after recording seven sacks against the Riders, giving them 16 on the season.

With Crum still getting used to the playbook and being the REDBLACKS starter, the defensive backs of the Stamps will be in search of opportunities to break up plays and force turnovers.

Branden Dozier (a late addition as a game time decision), Latrell Jamerson, Jonathan Moxey and Kobe Williams will need to be alert in the secondary to get the offence back on the field.

The REDBLACKS and Stamps find themselves right in the thick of their respective division races as they prepare to square off to round out Week 7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Canadian viewers can watch on TSN/RDS. American viewers can catch the game on CBS Sports, while international viewers can follow along on CFL+.