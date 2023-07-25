Back In The Saddle: Stamps trade for Ja’Gared Davis

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that they have re-acquired American defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis, sending a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for the seven-year veteran.

Davis spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Red and White, recording 23 sacks in 45 games and helping the Stampeders reach the Grey Cup game in all three years including a championship in 2018. The Southern Methodist University alum has since been to three more Grey Cup games with Hamilton and Toronto and won a second ring as a member of the Argonauts in 2022.

“We’re excited to bring Ja’Gared back,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He is an impact player who has enjoyed a lot of success throughout his career including the three seasons he spent in Calgary.”

In 94 career regular-season CFL games, Davis has accumulated 49 sacks to go along with 259 defensive tackles including 17 tackles for loss, four special teams tackles, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 17 knockdowns. He has two career touchdowns – one on a fumble return and one on an interception, both of which came as a member of the Stampeders in 2016. He is a two-time division all-star.

In 13 career post-season games including six straight Grey Cup contests, Davis has nine sacks.