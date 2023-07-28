CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Will Argos win back-to-back?

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts head East to the Maritimes for the second year in a row.

After playing in New Brunswick last year, Argos and Riders matchup in Nova Scotia for this year’s Touchdown Atlantic on Saturday, July 29.

Toronto won last year’s matchup in Wolfville and is looking like the team to beat in the East Division. Double Blue has yet to lose this year, winning all of its five matchups behind a strong offence led by pivot Chad Kelly and a defence that picked up right where it left off last year. The Argos have scored 186 points so far in 2023, second-best mark overall and best in points per game.

Saskatchewan meanwhile has showed a lot of resiliency early in the season, winning three of six games despite having to navigate injuries to key players. None more important than starting quarterback Trevor Harris, who suffered an injury in Week 6 against the Calgary Stampeders and had to undergo knee surgery. The Riders will have the return of wide receivers Jake Wieneke and Brayden Lenius for the game on Saturday, which should provide a boost to quarterback Mason Fine.

Who gets the win this week? Tune in to Touchdown Atlantic on Saturday to find out.

Game Notes:

SIXTH EDITION OF TOUCHDOWN ATLANTIC

The Argonauts and Roughriders meet in the second regular season contest to ever be held in Nova Scotia. The game takes place in Halifax and will be the sixth edition of Touchdown Atlantic. The first four were held in Moncton, New Brunswick and the most recent in Wolfville, Nova Scotia last year.

Year Date Won by PF Opponent PF Attendance Site 2010 Sep. 26 Edmonton 24 Toronto 6 20,725 Moncton, NB 2011 Sep. 25 Hamilton 55 Calgary 36 20,153 Moncton, NB 2013 Sep. 21 Hamilton 28 Montréal 26 15,123 Moncton, NB 2019 Aug. 25 Montréal 28 Toronto 22 10,126 Moncton, NB 2022 July 16 Toronto 30 Saskatchewan 24 10,886 Wolfville, NS (Acadia U)

In 2019: Montréal scored the only points of the 4th Quarter on a 12-play drive extended by a Roughing the Kicker call to defeat Toronto 28-22. Vernon Adams Jr. passed for 335 yards while McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 464. That is the record passing in a Touchdown Atlantic game.

In 2022: Toronto broke a 14-14 tie with a Boris Bede field goal on the last play of the 1st half and led 20-14 entering the 4th Quarter. That 15:00 span saw two lead changes and a Riders’ 24-22 lead entering the final 3:00. The game was won on a dramatic 50-yard interception return by Wynton McManis with 2:06 left. Turnovers and Sacks were the keys to winning as Cody Fajardo was dropped five times and McLeod Bethel-Thompson none. Toronto held a 3-1 edge in Takeaways including the winner by McManis.

