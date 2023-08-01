Ticats add LBs Enoch Penney-Laryea and Chris Kolarevic

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed a pair of linebackers, including National Enoch Penney-Laryea and American Chris Kolarevic, the team announced on Tuesday.

Penney-Laryea, 26, suited up in 15 games in 2022 for the Toronto Argonauts, registering two special teams tackles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. The six-foot-one, 230-pound native of Tuckahoe, NY was originally selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the third round, 26th overall in the 2022 Canadian Football League Draft after playing two seasons at McMaster University (2019-2021).

RELATED

» Ticats stop REDBLACKS’ winning streak with road win

» Ticats’ defence steps up in crucial win over REDBLACKS

» Bo Levi Mitchell avoids season-ending injury, moves to six-game

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Kolarevic, 24, played 22 games over two seasons at the University of Nebraska (2021-2022), registering 60 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception. The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Traverse City, MI began his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa where he played 16 games over two seasons (2018-2019), registering 144 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, one fumble recovery, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

The team also announced they have released American wide receiver Carlos Carriere.

The Tiger-Cats are back in action on Saturday, August 5, when they host the Montreal Alouettes in Week 9.