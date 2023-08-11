Marquee Matchup: Will Fajardo win against his former team?

MONTREAL — Sometimes there’s a game on the schedule that means a little bit more than all the others and we can only assume that Friday night’s contest in Montreal is one that has a bit of extra spice for Cody Fajardo.

The Alouettes matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders marks the first time that Fajardo will take on his former team.

Despite Fajardo missing Tuesday’s practice and only practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday, he does remain available for the contest. However, the signal caller was listed as a game time decision on the team’s official depth chart. No matter if Fajardo lines up under centre or is on the sideline, there’s still going to be an added layer to Friday night’s game for the 31-year-old.

Montreal has won their last two contests and will be looking to keep that going to separate themselves from the Tiger-Cats and REDBLACKS, who are hot on their tails in the East Division.

The Riders, on the other hand, are coming off a win against the REDBLACKS last week that saw Brett Lauther kick a last-minute, 54-yard field goal for the win.

With both holding similar records, Montreal sits 4-3 while Saskatchewan is 4-4, it should be a close, exciting matchup.

Game Notes:

Major Montréal Fourth Quarter Comeback (18-0): The Alouettes outscored Hamilton 18-0 in the fourth quarter last week – their best fourth quarter scoring margin since September 21, 2019 vs. Winnipeg (21-0 in Q4 in a 38-37 comeback win). It was only the second time in the last 13 years (2010-2023) they had a margin of +18 or better in the fourth quarter.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

