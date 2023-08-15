Weekly Predictor: Is it time for an Elks win?

Week 10 was a necessary reminder that you should never get too comfortable when it comes to picking CFL games.

Yes, I went 4/4, but Ottawa and Edmonton almost set off chaos with the threat of two major upsets against Toronto and Winnipeg.

Now, you can analyze this one of two ways. You can believe that it’s just a blip for the two top teams in the league to play down to their opponent, or you can believe that maybe … just maybe … Ottawa and Edmonton are improving.

Though, Winnipeg did outscore Edmonton 38-7 after the Elks took a 22-point lead.

Will there be upsets this week? I sure hope so as I feel like picking a few.

Edmonton at Hamilton

Thursday, August 17

7:30 p.m. ET

The Tiger-Cats and Elks have something in common. They both go into this game with new play callers in the last two weeks. Jarious Jackson called his first game as Elks offensive coordinator last week and Scott Milanovich will call the game this week after the Tiger-Cats moved him into the position following Tommy Condell’s departure.

After the Elks started 0-8, it was nice to see some enthusiasm coming from the Edmonton sideline for much of the first half against Winnipeg before it all unravelled. I’m interested to see if it carries over or the disappointment will be too hard to emotionally overcome.

I believe it’ll be the former.

The Tiger-Cats return from the bye week and hope to see a similar boost the Elks showed after their bye week with a change to the coaching staff.

Both teams are at the bottom of the stats on offence and defence so there isn’t much to go off of in terms of finding who has a statistical advantage.

Don’t let the records fool you, they’re much closer than 0-9 and 3-5 might tell you. The last time out the Tiger-Cats were aided by an interesting quarterback decision when Taylor Cornelius gifted Hamilton and interception for a touchdown.

I’m banking on Tre Ford not doing that and surprising Hamilton with his speed out of the pocket.

I’m going for it.

PICK: EDMONTON

Winnipeg at Calgary

Friday, August 18

9:00 p.m. ET

Zach Collaros has a new home in Winnipeg and has been outstanding and healthy. The last thing you want is to have another of the league’s best miss too much time. His injury is listed as a ‘neck’ injury and if he can’t play, Dru Brown proved he’s got a great handle of the offence.

In his career, he’s thrown 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. That’s outstanding efficiency for a younger quarterback with limited opportunities.

Calgary is still trying to find their way. Jake Maier is number two in the league in passing yards but that means nothing when he leads the league in interceptions. He’s thrown 11 interceptions with only eight touchdowns the other way.

Calgary appears to be committing more to a ground attack and if there is a blemish in Winnipeg’s defence it’s the fact they’ve allowed 100-yards per game on the ground.

If the Stampeders get a strong ground game going and control the clock, that is their road to an upset. I just don’t see it happening.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Montreal at Ottawa

Saturday, August 19

7:00 p.m. ET

Dustin Crum has now passed Cody Fajardo as the most sacked quarterback in the CFL this season. The young REDBLACKS quarterback has been getting beat up, adding to his hit total with the amount of times he takes off to run. He’s also the REDBLACKS leading rusher this season.

While Ottawa tries to diversify his arsenal, defences are figuring out how to limit the impact Crum’s running ability can have on the game.

But last week Crum did have more success throwing the ball. Crum nearly hit the 300-yard mark but more importantly he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off a 41-12 drubbing of the Roughriders and did so with Cody Fajardo watching on the sideline.

At the time I wrote this Montreal hasn’t practiced this week so it’s unclear of Fajardo’s status just yet.

Montreal’s defence with Shawn Lemon has added a new dimension as it was having problems getting to the quarterback. And on offence, Montreal is doing a better time protecting the quarterback.

I still think Ottawa is improving and haven’t been out of many games, and are 2-1 in their last three games at home after what a lengthy home losing streak.

I’m once again going with an upset with another hunch that Crum will continue to improve his passing numbers, while always being a threat on the ground.

PICK: OTTAWA

BC at Saskatchewan

Thursday, August 20

7:00 p.m. ET

The Roughriders will have a long week to recover from the 41-12 loss to Montreal last Friday. The problem is they take on the BC Lions, who are clearly among the class of the league right now.

The Riders will also be going to Jake Dolegala at quarterback after Mason Fine was injured in Montreal. Dolegala has all the physical tools to throw the ball but will need to improve protecting the football. He’s had two fumbles in consecutive weeks and threw an interception against Montreal.

The Riders are not a good enough team to overcome turnovers and have dropped to last in the league with a -10 turnover ratio.

BC welcomed back Vernon Adams Jr. and he was great, though did get nicked up again at the end of game against Calgary.

The last time these two teams played, the Lions lost Adams early in the game and the Riders defence ke kept the pressure on Dane Evans. Saskatchewan will likely have to keep them to under 20 point again for a chance to win.

It’s just a matter of whether or not their offence can score 20+ as they come in averaging 19.6 points per game, which is eighth in the league.

PICK: BC