Ferguson: Awe consistent in the middle of Stamps’ defence

Sit down with Calgary Stampeders middle linebacker Micah Awe and you quickly understand you’re face-to-face with a unique and talented individual.

Awe’s off the field interests are diverse and aren’t your typical hobbies. Through his startup Purple Shift, Awe is looking to create a level playing field for all players to be evaluated so everyone has a fair chance to get noticed and play professional football, as he has since graduating from Texas Tech.

While playing for the Red Raiders, Micah played 51 games with 171 solo tackles including 77 stops as a senior and defensive captain in 2015. A sideline-to-sideline defender since his earliest days in football, Awe bounced around looking for an NFL opportunity, and has played for six of the CFL’s current nine franchises already, a number that has consistently perplexed me as a fan of his game.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: Winnipeg at Calgary

» Nye’s Weekly Predictor: Will the Stampeders get the W?

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Shared characteristics of the top dogs

» Power Rankings: Reclaiming the throne

» Landry’s five takeaways from Week 10

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

At first I thought Awe was just another shark in the middle linebacker waters, always looking for the biggest hit possible. Over the last five years in Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa, BC, Montreal and now Calgary, it’s easy to see his readily available intelligence and care for his craft turning into a veteran eye, rarely fooled by whatever Harlem Globetrotter dazzling distractions opposing offensive coordinators come up with.

In a defence based in tremendous linebacker play last season, Awe anchored Montreal’s core while Adarius Pickett and Tyrice Beverette on his flanks got much of the publicity and media acclaim.

A free agent last off-season, Awe waited out the market to see what might be possible. When Jameer Thurman left Calgary for Hamilton’s Grey Cup hosting hopes, a spot opened up next to another marquee partner in Cam Judge.

In Calgary, Awe climbed quickly to the top in a talented group of prospective middle linebackers and has thrived. Currently, Pro Football Focus has Awe listed as leading the CFL with 60 tackles, 57 of which he had first contact on, which also leads the CFL.

If Awe is the first man to touch you, the play is about to come to an abrupt end.

The Stampeders man in the middle is tied for the CFL lead in forced fumbles (two) and third in PFF rankings for tackles resulting in a loss or no gain (five). While Willie Jefferson is back to his old ways knocking down passes and creating sacks and ball hawks across the league are infuriating quarterbacks with interceptions, Awe continues to plug away racking up tackle after tackle after tackle.

Twenty four of his tackles (first in the CFL) have created what PFF deems to be an ‘offensive failure’ which is gaining 45% or less of yardage required on first down and 60% or less of yardage required on second down. Only Nyles Morgan of the Edmonton Elks has more tackles on running plays, which is a stat undermined by how many late game run attempts teams have had against the Elks this year while leading late against a winless team.

As the season has gone on, Awe is making a pushing for All-Star votes at middle linebacker, with his two top graded overall games coming against the BC Lions, including this past week in BC as the Lions honoured legend Wally Buono who helped bring Awe to the CFL.

In the Stampeders 37-9 loss, Awe stacked together four tackles for loss, an interception, and five defensive tackles while adding one more on special teams.

With Calgary struggling to find consistency offensively as Jake Maier battles the inevitable ups and downs in his first full season at the controls, Awe, Judge, Tre Roberson and the talented front of the Stampeders could be the key to unlocking Calgary’s post-season potential.

Attempting to finish above .500 with a tough road ahead to do so, Calgary has to hope the defensive core led by coordinator Brent Monson can stay healthy and create enough turnovers or quick two and outs to slip Maier a few extra possessions a game.

If they can Calgary should be able to pull out the cape of BC and Winnipeg by the end of October and take their shot in the playoffs to pull off an upset or two. Without Awe’s consistency in the middle through 10 weeks I’m not sure that would still be possible.