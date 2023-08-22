Weekly Predictor: Putting faith in the rested Argos

Week 11 made for a wild ride with a major upset (Saskatchewan over BC), the Elks ending their losing streak to get their first of the season, a dramatic finish between Montreal and Ottawa, and then another near major upset with Winnipeg edging the Stamps.

I didn’t exactly play it safe last week with the Elks coming through for the upset win and the REDBLACKS just about giving me a 2/2 week by picking underdogs.

The favourites faired just as well though with the Riders statement win highlighting the fact picking winners going forward is not going to be easy.

However this week, I’m making it easy with home cooking being the edge in all four games.

Montreal at Winnipeg

Thursday, August 24

8:30 p.m. ET

I believe this game is a great way to assess just how good the Alouettes are.

They’re now on a four game win streak with two of those games without Cody Fajardo. Caleb Evans was shaky last week until a sensational second half of football led to a fantastic comeback win.

Meanwhile, the Bombers also needed their backup in the game with Dru Brown taking over and the game didn’t come as easy to Brown as it did in relief against the Elks two weeks ago.

Montreal has an underrated defence and the Bombers have been a little hot and cold this season, albeit with the CFL West Division’s best record.

I want to see Montreal beat an elite team before I’ll pick them to beat one.

PICK: Winnipeg

Calgary at Toronto

Friday, August 25

7:30 p.m. ET

Toronto has to be the freshest team in the CFL as they come off their third bye week.

They’ll also be feeling the burn from from their 20-7 loss to Calgary three weeks ago, as the Stamps ended the Argos undefeated start to the season.

We also have to remember that Chad Kelly missed most of that game with an ankle injury.

Dedrick Mills ran all over that Argos defence for 137 yards rushing as the Stamps are putting a bigger emphasis on the run. As they should. With Mills and Carey, that is a tremendous 1-2 punch.

Calgary, however, is still a team that I believe is way more talented than their record indicates and we’ve seen flashes but overall are underwhelming.

I believe the Argos come off their final bye of the season with revenge to be served at BMO on Friday night.

PICK: Toronto

Hamilton at BC

Saturday, August 26

7:00 p.m. ET

A major explanation is unnecessary for this selection.

BC is in a different class than the Tiger-Cats. All three phases for the Lions are among the top in the league. It’s the exact opposite in Hamilton.

Oh, and the Lions are coming off a loss and this season after a loss they’re 2-0 by out scoring the opposition 72-28. Both those games were also in Vancouver.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Edmonton

Sunday, August 27

7:00 p.m. ET

THE COMMONWEALTH CURSE ENDS THIS WEEK!

You read it here first.

Tre Ford and Dustin Crum are two of the most athletic QBs in recent memory in the league and here’s hoping they put on a show.

But the reason I’m picking Edmonton is the way they’ve played the last two games with Ford leading the charge.

They’ve got more swagger. They have more enthusiasm. Maybe Tre Ford’s demeanour and confidence has been infectious!

The Elks have me believing there are more wins ahead, including this week. And what a relief it will be for the organization, players and fans if they can end the home losing streak.

PICK: Edmonton