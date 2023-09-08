Bombers eye post-season in LDW rematch against Riders

WINNIPEG — After a thrilling Labour Day weekend matchup, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to do it all again on Saturday afternoon at IG Field.

The Roughriders stifled a two-point conversion to hold on for a 32-30 overtime victory in Week 13, making it consecutive wins over West Division opponents ahead of them in the standings.

Quarterback Jake Dolegala will try to replicate his 326-yard performance against a Blue Bombers defence that has a full games worth of film to go off. While he didn’t find the end zone in the air, something he’ll try to do this week, he also didn’t throw an interception.

Bombers defensive backs Demerio Houston, Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols continue to anchor a unit that’s among the league’s best at limiting yards through the air. A second look at Dolegala should only serve them well in the rematch.

A big part of Dolegala’s ability to make smart decisions will be determined by the time he’s allowed to read the defence. Offensive linemen Peter Godber in the middle and Brandon Council and Eric Lofton on the edges are tasked with stopping an aggressive Bombers front that has 34 sacks on the season, three of which came last week.

Linebacker Adam Bighill had two of them and lineman Willie Jefferson comes into the game with eight on the season.

Playing with plenty of confidence, Dolegala again will try to spread the field like he did the first time when he found Shawn Bane Jr., Tevin Jones, Samuel Emilus and Jerreth Sterns for multiple receptions. Running back Jamal Morrow also chipped in 78 yards through the air.

Dolegala believes his team is trending in the right direction and is excited at the opportunity to make it three straight against teams ahead of them.

“They can’t forget about us,” Dolegala told riderville.com. “We’re a tough opponent. Our defence is legit. We can put up points too on offence, so I think we’re a very well rounded team. I think everyone is playing with a lot of confidence.”

Dolegala isn’t the only one happy with the way the team is playing.

“He’s super poised back there,” head coach Craig Dickenson told riderville.com about his pivot. “He just brings confidence to the unit. He’s a good player and I think he’s getting better and better. I think he’s done a good job, he’s getting better each week. I’m confident he’s going to continue to get better. We’re a decent team and we want to be a part of the conversation.”

Backup quarterback Antonio Pipkin punched in a pair of short yardage touchdowns in the first meeting, but Dickenson certainly hopes for more out of Morrow in the run game after he managed just 37 yards on nine carries. Facing a front that’s allowing just shy of 100 yards per game on the ground, a better showing is needed from the talented Morrow.

The Riders defence, which is giving 360.2 net yards per game, will be put to the test as veteran quarterback Zach Collaros once again leads a talented offence. Collaros threw for 279 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the overtime loss. He’s now thrown at least one interception in each of his last six games.

Nic Demski, who had 118 receiving yards on five catches, along with high end playmakers in Kenny Lawler, Dalton Schoen and Drew Wolitarsky will work to get open against a talented Riders secondary.

Defensive back Nic Marshall had his third interception last week and is joined downfield by Amari Henderson and Jeremy Clark. Collectively, they’ve held opposing quarterbacks to 273.3 passing yards per game.

If the options aren’t there downfield, running back Brady Oliveira will try to take pressure off the pass game. He sits just 10 yards shy of 1,000 for the season, a mark that will surely be broken on Saturday.

Tasked with shutting down Oliveira and applying pressure up front is Anthony Lanier and Micah Johnson, who had the lone sack on Collaros.

Leading the second place BC Lions by two points, a win not only gives the Bombers some breathing room atop the West Division but clinches a playoff berth.

The Riders are motivated to continue their pursuit of both Winnipeg and BC in the standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. International and U.S. audiences can tune in on CFL+ while Canadian viewers can watch on TSN.

