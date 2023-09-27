CFL.ca Game Notes: Tim White reaching for milestones

TORONTO — It’s Week 17 in the CFL and there’s no more time to waste for teams looking to play deep into November.

The week begins with the two clubs sitting at the top of their divisions facing off in the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Argos have already secured the East Division crown while Winnipeg is in a tight race for first with the BC Lions. Quarterback Zach Collaros has never lost two in a row with Winnipeg and the Bombers are riding a five-game home winning streak against Toronto.

Friday’s doubleheader end with the Roughriders going into BC Place to face the Lions. There’s a lot at stake as Saskatchewan is trying to maintain their edge over the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks while BC is trying to keep pace with Winnipeg. The odds are in favour of the Riders for the final stretch but a road win in Week 17 would go a long way in making sure the Green and White secure a post-season spot. It’s the third meeting between the two teams with the Lions winning 19-9 in Week 7 and the Riders triumphing 34-29 in Week 11.

Saturday starts with the Montreal Alouettes looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs against the Ottawa REDBLACKS still fighting for a chance to go to the post-season themselves. Leading the way for the Als defence is veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon who’s looking for his 100th career sack. He’ll have to face back-to-back Honour Roll quarterback Dustin Crum who is leading an ascending REDBLACKS’ offence coming off a win against the Riders.

The last game of Week 17 on Saturday will have receiver Tim White nearing 1,000 yards on the season and 3,000 career yards as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Stampeders with both teams looking for a late-season playoff push. Hamilton is coming off a loss to the Argos while the Stamps have lost two in a row and can’t afford to lose any more ground to the Roughriders in the West Division.

Week 17 will feature the CFL and its nine member clubs joining Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast in recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

TICK TOCK, TICK TOCK

(Team | Remaining opponents | Combined record)

West Division

Winnipeg (10-4) | TOR, @BC, Bye, EDM, @CGY | 30-26 (.536)

BC (10-4) | SSK, WPG, @HAM, CGY, Bye | 26-30 (.464)

Saskatchewan (6-8) | @BC, HAM, @CGY, TOR, Bye | 32-23 (.582)

Calgary (4-10) | @HAM, Bye, SSK, @BC, WPG | 32-24 (.571)

Edmonton (4-11) | Bye, @TOR, MTL, @WPG, Bye | 29-12 (.707)

East Division

Toronto (12-1) |@WPG, EDM, OTT, @SSK, @OTT | 28-43 (.394)

Montreal (7-7) | @OTT, OTT, @EDM, Bye, HAM | 18-39 (.316)

Hamilton (6-8) | CGY, @SSK, BC, Bye, @MTL | 27-29 (.482)

Ottawa (4-10) | MTL, @MTL, @TOR, Bye, TOR | 38-16 (.704)

MAKING LEMONADE

Following his two-sack performance last week, Shawn Lemon now has 99 in his career.

His next sack will elevate him into 13th on the all-time list and make him the 13th player to reach 100. He is currently tied with Will Johnson, and with two more he will move into a tie for 12th alongside Odell Willis.

Lemon’s totals as a member of each team: Calgary | 38 Toronto | 24 BC | 18 Montreal | 7 Edmonton | 6 Ottawa | 6

Lemon has 24 multiple-sack showings, including a game with three in 2021.

BOMBER FLYING HIGH

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira leads the league with 1,190 rushing yards.

He is on pace for 1,530 rushing yards, which would be the second most by a National running back in CFL History behind only Jon Cornish’s 1,813 in 2013.

Oliveira has already set career highs in catches (27) and receiving yards (368).

He is on pace for 2,003 yards from scrimmage – no player has passed the 2,000-yard milestone since Cornish’s 344-receiving yard and 1,813-rushing yard performance in 2013. The mark has been reached 20 times by 14 players in league history with Charles Roberts, Willard Reaves and Robert Mimbs being the only Bombers to do so.

