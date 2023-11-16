Proud son of Winnipeg: Oliveira named Most Outstanding Canadian

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT. – Winnipeg is proud to call Brady Oliveira one of its own.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back was named Most Outstanding Canadian on Thursday night in a ceremony at the Fallsview Casino and Resort in Niagara Falls.

After besting his previous career-high of 1,001 rushing yards by more than 500 to total 1,534, Oliveira became the second National player to reach the 1,500 milestone and 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He also led the league with seven 100-plus rushing yard games and set career-highs in receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).

110th GREY CUP

The running back was instrumental in leading his team to a first-place bid in the West Division alongside a win against the BC Lions in the Western Final, rushing 21 times for 109 yards and a major while adding three catches for 15 yards as a receiver.

Oliveira and teammate Nic Demski became the first duo of National players to go for over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving for the same team in the same season. The outstanding season by the Winnipeg native also led to a West Division Most Outstanding Player award and a place in the CFL All-Star team.

The running back beat out Alouettes’ defender Marc-Antoine Dequoy. The defensive back tallied a career-high 80 defensive plays, including ten takeaways with five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He added six pass knockdowns and led the CFL with two interceptions returned for touchdowns, including a league-best 108-yard effort in Week 17, helping the Als reach the Grey Cup with a game-changing pick six in the Eastern Final win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finish their season on Sunday against the Montreal Alouettes in the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.