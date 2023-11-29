Stamps extend backup QB Tommy Stevens

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that they have have extended American quarterback Tommy Stevens.

Stevens has served as the Stamps’ short-yardage quarterback for the past two seasons and produced a team-leading 15 rushing touchdowns during that period. The Indianapolis, IN native has dressed for all 36 regular-season games and both playoff contests since joining the Red and White in 2022.

In 2023, Stevens had 44 carries for 151 yards and a team-leading six rushing touchdowns. He also completed four of nine passes for 17 yards.

The six-foot-five, 257-pound pivot had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Labour Day Classic against the Edmonton Elks as part of a 15-point outburst in the final three minutes of the game to help the Stamps erase an 11-point deficit and claim a 35-31 victory. He had a pair of rushing touchdowns in a Week 20 win at BC.

In 2022, Stevens carried the ball 56 times for 297 yards and scored nine touchdowns including four majors in a win at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

In 36 career games, Stevens has 100 carries for 448 yards and 15 touchdowns and 10 completions on 18 pass attempts for 58 yards and one major.

Prior to coming to the CFL, he spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. He was a seventh-round pick by the Saints in the 2020 draft and he saw action in one game for the Panthers, carrying the ball four times for 24 yards.

In college, Stevens played his senior season at Mississippi State, starting all nine games for the Bulldogs and completing 97 of 161 passes (a 60.2-per cent completion rate) for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 83 carries for 381 yards and four scores. Stevens had two passing touchdowns and one rushing major against Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

He transferred to Mississippi State after three seasons at Penn State. In 20 games for the Nittany Lions, he completed 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Stevens also had 76 carries for 506 yards and eight touchdowns along with 14 catches for 62 yards and two scores.