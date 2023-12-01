Elks extend Nationals Tanner Green and Josiah Schakel

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are bringing back Nationals Tanner Green and Josiah Schakel on two-year deals, the club announced on Friday.

Both players were set to hit free agency when the market opens on Feb 13., 2024.

As the longest serving member of the Edmonton Elks, the 30-year-old Green returns for his sixth season with the Green and Gold. A fourth round pick by Edmonton in the 2018 CFL Draft, the Lacombe, AB., fullback has appeared in 59 regular season games with the Elks, recording 60 special teams tackles, nine receptions, and two receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, Green was named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus Honour Roll for the month of September as the top special teams player.

Schakel played in 15 games with the Green and Gold in 2023, finishing second on the Elks in special teams tackles with 15. The linebacker from Sherwood Park joined the Elks in late June after being released by the Calgary Stampeders following training camp.

A 2022 second-round pick by the Stampeders, Schakel had a standout career with the University of Alberta Golden Bears and was named U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

The Elks will return to the field in 2024 for the club’s 75th CFL season.