Staying In The ‘Peg: Bombers extend DL Willie Jefferson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with defensive end Willie Jefferson on a one-year extension. Jefferson was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Jefferson (six-foot-seven, 242 pounds) returns in 2024 for his fifth season with the Blue Bombers and 10th in the CFL, including his days with Edmonton (2014-2015) and Saskatchewan (2016-2018).

Jefferson is the 13th-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Named a CFL All-Star for the fifth time in his career in 2023, Jefferson was also selected as the Blue Bombers’ Most Outstanding Defensive Player for a third time after posting a team-leading 11 quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles – tied for second in the CFL – and 13 pass knockdowns (most in the league) and 21 defensive tackles.

In 2022, Jefferson became the first player in CFL history to record 50 career sacks and 50 pass knockdowns and his 37 career sacks ties him for ninth on the Blue Bombers all-time list.

Jefferson was also named the 2022 recipient of the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ which recognizes a Blue Bombers player who has ‘excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room and shows outstanding effort in the community.’