Ticats Restructure: Steinauer pres. of football ops, Hervey named GM

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday an updated football operations structure for the club that sees Orlondo Steinauer focus on the president of football operations role, while Ed Hervey has been named the team’s general manager. The club’s next head coach will be announced later this week.

“Hamilton is a special place for me and my family and I’m extremely proud of the sustainable culture and foundation that we have established,” said Steinauer.

“In my five years as head coach, we’ve had success and accomplished a great deal. Now is the time for me to concentrate on my responsibilities as president of football operations and help the incredible people who work here every day as we strive for championships.”

Steinauer has been an invaluable member of the Tiger-Cats coaching staff and has helped the club reach the playoffs in each of his nine seasons (2013-2016, 2018-2023). As the head coach of the Tiger-Cats for the last five years (2019-2023), Steinauer holds a 39-29 record and led the Tiger-Cats to playoff appearances in each season, including back-to-back Grey Cup appearances in 2019 and 2021. The Seattle, WA native earned the Annis Stukus Trophy as the CFL’s Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Tiger-Cats to a franchise record 15-win season which matched the most wins in league history by a rookie head coach. Under Steinauer, the Tiger-Cats also went a perfect 9-0 at home in 2019 for the first time in franchise history.

Hervey joined the organization in December 2021, as assistant general manager and senior advisor to the president of football operations. A 14-year veteran of CFL front offices, Hervey’s resume as a GM includes four seasons in Edmonton (2013-2016) and two seasons with the BC Lions (2018-2019). Hervey was the architect behind Edmonton’s championship team in 2015 and made three consecutive division finals after going 4-14 in his first season.

“I am excited and humbled for this opportunity to be the general manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. I would like to thank Scott Mitchell, Orlondo Steinauer and the Hamilton Sports Group for their support throughout this process,” said Hervey. “This is an incredible organization with a high-quality football operations department full of talented, hardworking people. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to work with each of them.”

Before making the transition to the front office, Hervey enjoyed a successful career on the field. In eight seasons with Edmonton (1999-2006), the Compton, CA native registered 476 receptions for 6,715 yards with 43 receiving touchdowns. He was a member of Edmonton’s Grey Cup winning teams in 2003 and 2005 and was named a CFL All-Star on two occasions (2003, 2005). He was also a member of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl (XXX) winning team in 1996.