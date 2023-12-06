Ticats name Scott Milanovich head coach

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday that Scott Milanovich has been named the 27th head coach in team history.

“First and foremost, Scott is an outstanding person and a proven head coach in the CFL,” said Orlondo Steinauer, the Tiger-Cats’ president of football operations. “He did an outstanding job with us last year when he took on an expanded role and we know his leadership will bring tremendous value to our organization. We’re looking forward to the 2024 season and we’re excited that Scott and his family will continue to be a part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Milanovich joined the Tiger-Cats as a senior assistant coach in 2023 and took over the offensive play calling duties in August after a 3-6 start to the season. Under Milanovich, the Tiger-Cats’ offence improved and helped guide the team to its fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

“I want to thank Bob Young, Scott Mitchell, Orlondo Steinauer, Ed Hervey and Hamilton Sports Group for this opportunity,” said Milanovich. “There is an outstanding foundation in place and I’m excited to get to work and help bring a championship to Hamilton.”

A native of Butler, PA, Milanovich brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Tiger-Cats, including five seasons as a head coach with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-2016) where he won a Grey Cup in 2012 and was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year that same season. Before joining the Argonauts, Milanovich held various roles with the Montreal Alouettes over five seasons (2007-2011) where he won two Grey Cups (2009, 2010) as the club’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. His CFL coaching experience also includes stops in Edmonton (2020) as the club’s head coach and as the quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders (2003).

“Scott is a proven winner, who brings a tremendous pedigree to our organization,” said Tiger-Cats’ general manager Ed Hervey. “He will continue to be a tremendous asset to our football staff and we’re thrilled that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton.”

Milanovich’s extensive coaching resume also includes stops south of the border, serving as the quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2019), where he worked with quarterback Blake Bortles and helped end Jacksonville’s decade-long playoff drought while he also held the same role with for two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2021-2022). Additionally, he spent time in NFL Europe with the Cologne Centurions (2006) and Rhein Fire (2003, 2004-2005).