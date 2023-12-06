Stamps extend American offensive lineman Joshua Coker

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American offensive lineman Joshua Coker to a two-year contract that runs through the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Coker had been scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The lineman appeared in 12 regular-season games for Calgary in 2023 including 11 starts at right tackle. He was part of a Stampeders offensive line that allowed just 24 sacks, the third-lowest total in the CFL. Coker was dressed as a backup for the Western Semi-Final.

The Rhodes College product first signed with the Stampeders in 2020 and he spent eight weeks on the club’s practice roster in 2021. Coker made his CFL debut during the 2022 season with a pair of starts at right tackle.

Prior to coming to Calgary, Coker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the National Football League’s Houston Texans in 2019.

At Rhodes College, Coker played 24 games over four seasons with the Lynx and earned American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches’ All-American honours as well as first-team all-Southern Athletic Association recognition in each of his final two seasons.