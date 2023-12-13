Ticats extend OL Brandon Revenberg through 2025

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have extended National offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg, keeping him in Black and Gold through 2025.

Revenberg, 30, has played 120 games, including 107 starts over his seven seasons in Hamilton (2016-2023). He was set to become a free agent in February and was listed as No. 15 in CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The six-foot-four, 301-pound native of Essex, Ont. started all 18 games at left guard for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 and earned East Division All-Star honours for the fifth consecutive season. He is a four-time CFL All-Star (2018-2022) and has been named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Lineman three times (2018, ’21, ’22).

This season, he helped anchor an offensive line which paved the way for running back James Butler, who became the first 1000-yard rusher for the Tiger-Cats since 2010. The Grand Valley State University alumnus has become known for his incredible durability, only missing two games over his seven seasons in the CFL and is yet to miss a game due to injury.