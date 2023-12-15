Als extend four more players, including OL Jesse Gibbon

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that they have extended American tackle Josh Donovan, American linebacker Chris Moore and National offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon for two years. The club also re-signed Global kicker Jose Maltos for one season.

Gibbon was set to become a free agent in February.

Donovan (six-foot-six, 330 pounds) signed with the Alouettes in July 2023 after playing four years with the Arizona University Wildcats. He spent the 2023 season on the Alouettes’ practice roster. Before coming to Montréal, the 24-year-old athlete took part in the Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp.

Moore (six-foot, 210 pounds) earned one defensive tackle and three on special teams in three games with the Alouettes in 2023. The 25-year-old played for the Georgia State Panthers in his last two college seasons. In 21 games, he totalled 62 solo tackles and 41 assisted. He also added a sack and an interception in addition to five knockdowns and forced two fumbles. In 2022, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Gibbon (six-foot-three, 300 pounds) played 17 games for the Alouettes in 2023 and one playoff game. The Hamilton, Ont. native was acquired by the Alouettes in February 2023 after one season in Edmonton and three in Hamilton. In 2019, the 26-year-old was the second overall pick at the CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Maltos (five-foot-10, 221 pounds) played two games with the Alouettes in 2023 and made seven field goals. He had 610 yards on 10 kickoffs. The 32-year-old was selected by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2019 CFL-LFA Draft. The Mexico native spent three seasons in Ottawa. In 2013, he took part in the New Orleans Saints training camp.