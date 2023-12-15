Riders extend DL Miles Brown

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed American defensive lineman Miles Brown to a contract extension. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Brown (six-foot-two, 320 pounds) played the last two seasons (2022 and 2023) with the Green and White, suiting up in 25 games and recording 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble recoveries. This season, Brown was named to Pro Football Focus’ Honour Roll in Week 13 after earning the highest grade (84.9) among all CFL defenders.

RELATED

» Riders extend defensive back Amari Henderson

» Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

The 26-year-old began his pro career after he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He suited up for nine regular-season games, making four tackles. The Maryland native went on to spend time with the Tennessee Titans (2020) and the Detroit Lions (2021).

Brown spent four collegiate seasons at Wofford College (2015-2018) where he started in 49 of the 50 games he played. Over that time, he made 174 defensive tackles, including 38 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He earned STATS and Phil Steele third team All-America honours as a senior, All-Southern Conference First-Team honours for three straight seasons (2016-2018) and led the Terriers in sacks and tackles for loss as a junior and a senior.