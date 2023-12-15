Follow CFL

Transactions December 15, 2023

Stamps extend National DB Malcolm Thompson

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National defensive back Malcolm Thompson, the team announced on Friday. Thompson was set to become a free agent in February.

The Wilfrid Laurier University product joined the Stampeders on Sept. 16 and appeared in four regular-season games, recording one defensive tackle and one special-teams stop. He was also in uniform for the Western Semi-Final.

Thompson previously attended training camp with the Stamps in 2021 and has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 16 career Canadian Football League games, he has 24 defensive tackles, eight special-teams tackles and one fumble recovery.

Thompson was a three-time Ontario University Athletics all-star at Wilfrid Laurier.

