Bombers ink DB Redha Kramdi to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with defensive back Redha Kramdi. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Kramdi (five-foot-10, 194 pounds) returns in 2024 for his fourth Canadian Football League season – all with the Blue Bombers.

Selected in the second round, 16th overall of the 2021 CFL Draft, Kramdi has grown from a special-teams contributor in his rookie season into the club’s starting ‘dime’ back. He appeared in 14 regular-season games in 2023, including 11 starts, and started in both the Western Final and 110th Grey Cup. He finished the year with 22 defensive tackles, six more on special teams, while adding two quarterback sacks.

Kramdi has now dressed for 38 games with the Blue Bombers, including 12 starts.