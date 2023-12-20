Sing the Jingle: Bell, Stamps agree to two-year extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National offensive lineman Bryce Bell to a two-year contract that runs through the 2025 Canadian Football League season, the team announced on Wednesday. Bell was set to become a free agent in February.

“It’s been a great experience these last few years learning about football in Western Canada and for that I express my gratitude to my teammates, the coaches and the fans,” said Bell. “I’m looking forward to us getting back to the championship calibre with which the Stampeders franchise has been synonymous. We have a young team that’s building to something special and I think these next few years are going to be a lot of fun.”

“We look forward to seeing Bryce take the next step in his CFL development,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s shown that when given the opportunity, he can excel and we think he can be a big part of our success in the future.”

RELATED

» Stamps extend National DB Malcolm Thompson

» Rene Paredes, Stamps agree to one-year extension

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

Bell was in uniform for 12 regular-season games during the 2023 season and made nine starts – five at left tackle and four at right tackle. He was part of an offensive line that allowed just 24 sacks, the third-lowest total in the CFL. Bell also started the Western Semi-Final at right tackle.

A second-round pick by the Stampeders in the 2021 CFL Draft, Bell has dressed for 43 regular-season games and three playoff contests over three seasons. He has made starts at left tackle, right tackle and centre.

Before joining the Red and White, Bell played 26 games over four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University including 16 starts at right tackle.