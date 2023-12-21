Riders extend asst GMs Kyle Carson, Paul Jones through 2025

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day announced on Thursday that assistant general managers Kyle Carson and Paul Jones have signed two-year extensions.

Jones is entering his sixth season as the assistant general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders after joining the club in 2019. With more than three decades of CFL scouting under his belt, Jones, who is based in Alabama, is considered among the best scouts in professional football, with a keen eye for finding players suited for the Canadian game. Jones spent 21 years as part of the Edmonton Elks, but initially came into the CFL as part of the Blue Bombers in 1988. He went on to work for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts. He is a five-time Grey Cup Champion.

Carson joined the Roughriders as the director of player personnel after the 2019 season and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022. Carson works closely with O’Day and Jones, evaluating and acquiring talent on both sides of the border, coordinating the club’s CFL Draft preparation, scouting NFL training camps and NCAA all-star games and overseeing the club’s scouting staff. Prior to joining the Riders, Carson spent eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He is a two-time Grey Cup Champion.

RELATED

» Official: Riders hire Corey Mace as head coach

» Riders extend defensive back Amari Henderson

» Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

Director of football operations Jordan Greenly enters his seventh season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, after previously holding the position of manager of football operations (2022) and football operations coordinator (2018-2021). Greenly is responsible for the preparation and registration of player contracts as well as football operations logistics, including team and staff travel and accommodations, the organization of training camp as well as assisting with the onboarding and outboarding process for players and staff.

Former Roughrider receiver and Plaza of Honour inductee Dan Farthing rejoins the Roughriders, this time in football operations as the head of strength and conditioning. Farthing is a certified strength and conditioning specialist with the National Strength and Conditioning Association and a certified exercise physiologist. He is a consultant to the Canadian Sport Centre Saskatchewan and the Sport Medicine and Science Council of Saskatchewan. He graduated with greatest distinction from the College of Kinesiology at the University of Saskatchewan and was awarded the President’s Medal as the outstanding graduate at 2002 fall convocation.

He continued his post-graduate education in the College of Kinesiology and Health Studies at the University of Regina and holds a Masters of Physical Activity Studies. His experience as a player will be an invaluable resource for current Roughrider players as he helps them with strength and wellness programming. He spent 11 years as a receiver with the Riders and currently sits fourth all-time in receptions (384) and eighth all-time in receiving yards (5,097). He was inducted into the Roughrider Plaza of Honour in 2009. Farthing previously held the position of strength and conditioning coordinator from 2012-2015.

All other members of the 2023 football operations support staff remain in place, including head athletic therapist Greg Mayer, manager of equipment Gordon Gilroy, manager of video and analytics Nick Bowley and their staff.

Football Operations

Vice president, football operations and general manager: Jeremy O’Day

Assistant general manager: Paul Jones

Assistant general manager: Kyle Carson

Director, football operations: Jordan Greenly

Equipment Staff

Manager, equipment: Gordon Gilroy

Assistant manager, equipment: Ty Robinson

Video staff

Manager, video and analytics: Nick Bowley

Video and analytics: Nathan Schellenberg

Video and analytics: Michael Woytowich

Health & Fitness

Head athletic therapist: Greg Mayer

Assistant athletic therapist: Brooke Kosolofski

Head strength and conditioning: Dan Farthing